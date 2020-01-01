Earthquake strikes Croatia
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 12/30/20, 04:30 am
Authorities said at least seven people died and 26 others injured as buildings toppled southeast of the Croatian capital of Zagreb on Tuesday. The European Mediterranean Seismological Center reported the earthquake was a magnitude 6.3.
How bad is the damage? A large part of the 25,000-person town of Petrinja “is in a red zone, which means that most of the buildings are not usable,” said Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. The army has made space to house 500 people in barracks, along with open rooms in nearby hotels. The government is also evacuating patients from a damaged hospital, Plenkovic said. The central Croatia region recorded multiple aftershocks on Wednesday, including a 4.7-magnitude tremor. The same area suffered a magnitude 5.2 earthquake on Monday.
Dig deeper: Read Jamie Dean’s reflections after a series of earthquakes in the early days of 2020.
Editor's note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. She is a Patrick Henry College and World Journalism Institute graduate. Rachel resides with her husband in Wheaton, Ill.
Comments
Steve SoCalPosted: Tue, 12/29/2020 02:47 pm
It's weird how the photo looks like parts of Croatia looked during the war in the early 1990s as former Yugoslavia broke apart during civil war. Very sad. I wonder if there is a history of seismic activity in that area.