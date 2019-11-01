Earthquake rocks Mexico

A Tuesday morning quake near the southern coast of Mexico measured 7.4 on the Richter scale, shook buildings more than 300 miles away in Mexico City, and shattered windows and destroyed houses in many places, killing two people. The U.S. Geological Survey said about 2 million people felt “strong or moderate” shaking from the earthquake, whose epicenter was near the resort town of Huatulco.

What is the damage? The shocks knocked out power to several areas of the country, caused a fire in an oil refinery, and produced more than 140 aftershocks across Mexico. In addition, the quake could lead to a tsunami and larger waves across the coasts of Central America and northern South America, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. Guatemala advised its citizens on the Pacific coast to get away from the sea.

