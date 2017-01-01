Earthquake in Italy kills two

Rescue workers continue to assist victims after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Italian resort island of Ischia near Naples late Monday. At least two people have died and 39 have sustained injuries. Television images showed several buildings and a church that had collapsed after the quake struck just before 9 p.m. local time. One elderly woman died inside the collapsed church, and rescue workers have spotted a second casualty in the debris. Italian firefighters said they have rescued three brothers, including a 7-month old baby, from a collapsed house. The European Union humanitarian aid chief on Tuesday said the EU will provide immediate assistance to the country. At least 2,600 residents on the island are now homeless.