Earthquake in Italy kills two
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 8/22/17, 08:38 am
Rescue workers continue to assist victims after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Italian resort island of Ischia near Naples late Monday. At least two people have died and 39 have sustained injuries. Television images showed several buildings and a church that had collapsed after the quake struck just before 9 p.m. local time. One elderly woman died inside the collapsed church, and rescue workers have spotted a second casualty in the debris. Italian firefighters said they have rescued three brothers, including a 7-month old baby, from a collapsed house. The European Union humanitarian aid chief on Tuesday said the EU will provide immediate assistance to the country. At least 2,600 residents on the island are now homeless.
Read more from The Sift
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.