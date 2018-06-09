Earthquake hits Japan same week as typhoon

Nine people died and at least 30 others remained missing after a powerful earthquake hit northern Japan early Thursday morning. The 6.7 magnitude quake struck Japan’s northernmost main island, Hokkaido, at 3:08 a.m. local time, triggering dozens of landslides and widespread disruption of infrastructure. Officials said more than 350 people were injured.

The quake damaged power plants, leaving 3 million households without electricity, stopping trains, and affecting hospitals. The town of Atsuma was hit hardest—entire hillsides collapsed, burying houses under dirt, rocks, and timber. Rescuers rushed to find survivors, using small backhoes and shovels to dig through tons of displaced earth.

The quake is just the latest in a string of natural disasters to strike Japan. Six people died earlier this week when the strongest typhoon to hit the country since 1993 made landfall in western Japan on Tuesday. More than a million people received evacuation orders, and the Kansai International Airport in Osaka shut down due to flooding.