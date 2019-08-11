Earthquake hits Iran

The rural East Azerbaijan region of Iran recorded more than 40 aftershocks following a shallow 5.9 magnitude earthquake on Friday. The quake led to the deaths of at least five people and injured more than 300 others while destroying at least 30 homes, provincial Gov. Mohammad-Reza Pourmohammadi told local media.

Is Iran prone to earthquakes? The country sits on major seismic faults and experiences frequent earthquakes.

Dig deeper: Read my report in The Sift on the 7.3 magnitude quake in 2017 that rocked the Iran-Iraq border region, killing more than 600 people and injuring thousands of others.