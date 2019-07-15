Eareckson Tada says she’s cancer-free

Joni Eareckson Tada, a Christian author and advocate for people with disabilities, announced last week that she was cancer-free after a second battle with the disease. “The Lord was gracious and heard the desire of our hearts—last Friday’s PET scan shows that my second tumor that was removed last November … did not metastasize!” Tada wrote on her website Tuesday. “Given the aggressive nature of that reoccurring cancer, this news is quite miraculous.”

Tada, 69, became quadriplegic 51 years ago in a diving accident. Since then, she founded Joni and Friends, an international ministry to people with disabilities. Tada was WORLD’s Daniel of the Year in 2017. Last fall, doctors diagnosed her with breast cancer for a second time after an earlier bout of the illness in 2010.