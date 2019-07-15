Eareckson Tada says she’s cancer-free
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 7/15/19, 12:44 pm
Joni Eareckson Tada, a Christian author and advocate for people with disabilities, announced last week that she was cancer-free after a second battle with the disease. “The Lord was gracious and heard the desire of our hearts—last Friday’s PET scan shows that my second tumor that was removed last November … did not metastasize!” Tada wrote on her website Tuesday. “Given the aggressive nature of that reoccurring cancer, this news is quite miraculous.”
Tada, 69, became quadriplegic 51 years ago in a diving accident. Since then, she founded Joni and Friends, an international ministry to people with disabilities. Tada was WORLD’s Daniel of the Year in 2017. Last fall, doctors diagnosed her with breast cancer for a second time after an earlier bout of the illness in 2010.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
LABPosted: Mon, 07/15/2019 01:42 pm
Praise the Lord!!
OldMikePosted: Mon, 07/15/2019 03:20 pm
Amen! Thank you, Lord!
LeeperPosted: Mon, 07/15/2019 05:03 pm
An answer to prayer! So thankful she will be with us for a while longer.
My Two CentsPosted: Mon, 07/15/2019 08:10 pm
After her recent hospitalization, AND a great report about the cancer, she is absolutely correct. This is a miracle. Keep walking with Jesus, Joni!