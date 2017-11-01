Eareckson Tada hospitalized, asks for prayers

Joni Eareckson Tada, a Christian author and advocate for people with disabilities, has been hospitalized for complications from radiation treatments for breast cancer. The treatments have caused Tada, who was diagnosed with cancer for a second time in November, to have significant pain and difficulty breathing, her ministry, Joni and Friends, said in a statement.

“Knowing the truth of that promise of James 5:16, Joni and Ken [Tada, her husband,] would be most grateful for your prayers today,” the organization said. “As they express confidence that God is in control, the support of prayerful concern would be deeply appreciated.” James 5:16 says, “The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working.”

Tada, 69, became a quadriplegic 51 years ago in a diving accident. Since then, she founded Joni and Friends, an international ministry to people with disabilities. She was WORLD’s Daniel of the Year in 2017.