Dutch tram shooting suspect arrested

Dutch police on Monday evening detained the suspect in a tram shooting that killed three people and injured five others in the city of Utrecht, Netherlands. Authorities arrested 37-year-old Gokmen Tanis, a Turkish national, in northern Utrecht after an hourslong search that extended to the German border. Police also detained two other people for suspected involvement in the shooting, public prosecution office spokesman Ties Kortmann said.

Officials reduced the terrorism threat level to four out of five after police arrested Tanis. He did not appear to know any of the victims, and authorities are still investigating the motive behind the attack. Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus said Tanis had a criminal record. In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, “regardless of the identity of the perpetrator and the motivation behind it.”