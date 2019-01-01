Dutch shooting suspect faces terrorism charges

Dutch prosecutors said Thursday they will charge Gokmen Tanis, the main suspect in a shooting on a tram in Utrecht, Netherlands, with offenses that include murder or manslaughter with a terrorist intent. Investigations so far indicate the alleged gunman acted alone in Monday’s attack that killed three and left three others seriously injured. Investigators are looking into whether the shooter’s actions “flowed from personal problems combined with radicalized ideology,” the prosecutors’ office said in a statement.

Tanis, a 37-year-old Turkish national, is scheduled to appear before a judge Friday in a closed-door hearing. A 40-year-old man detained Tuesday afternoon is still under investigation to see “if he possibly had a supporting role, outside the shooting incident,” prosecutors said.