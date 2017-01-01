Dutch police search for tram shooting suspect

Dutch police on Monday hunted for a suspect after at least three people died in a shooting on a tram in Utrecht, Netherlands. Authorities labeled the shooting a possible terror attack. A gunman opened fire inside the tram at about 10:45 a.m. Authorities released photos of the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Turkish man Gokman Tanis. “A terrorist motive cannot be excluded,” police spokesman Bernhard Jens said.

City Mayor Jan van Zanen confirmed the casualties and said nine other people sustained injuries, three of them serious. Authorities raised the security alert to the highest level. In neighboring Germany, police officials heightened their surveillance along the Dutch border.