Dutch police cancel concert after terror warning

Police in Rotterdam, Netherlands, detained the driver of a suspicious van after receiving a tip from Spanish police about an imminent terror attack. The warning led to the cancellation of a rock concert by the American band Allah-Las. Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said the van contained an unspecified number of gas bottles. Police in Spain are investigating several deadly vehicle attacks last week that killed 15 people. The Allah-Las group received numerous complaints from Muslims who found its name, which includes the Arabic word for God, offensive.