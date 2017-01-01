Dutch lawmaker cancels Muhammad cartoon contest
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 8/31/18, 12:55 pm
Dutch politician Geert Wilders canceled a planned Muhammad cartoon contest in the Netherlands after it drew thousands of Islamic protesters this week in Pakistan. Islam forbids depictions of its central figure. Wilders, known for his anti-Islamic statements, said he canceled the scheduled November event following death threats and concerns it could put people at risk. “People’s safety is more important,” he wrote in a Facebook post.
Following the announcement, thousands of Pakistani protesters marching near Islamabad dispersed. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmoud Qureshi said the cancellation of the contest resulted from diplomatic efforts.
