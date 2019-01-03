Dueling UN resolutions on Venezuela fail

The UN Security Council on Thursday rejected rival resolutions from the United States and Russia that backed the opposing sides in Venezuela’s ongoing political unrest. The United States called for free elections in the country and formally recognized National Assembly Leader Juan Guaidó as interim president after he invoked a clause in the Venezuelan Constitution in January. Russia threw its support behind embattled President Nicolás Maduro and rejected any interference in the country. Russia and China vetoed the U.S. resolution, while the Russian draft did not garner enough supporting votes.

Maduro has held on to power and continues to block the opposition’s effort to bring much-needed aid into the country. On Friday, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on six top Venezuelan security officials for hampering aid delivery.