Toronto police: Van driver kills 9, injures 16

UPDATE: The driver who mowed down pedestrians on a busy Toronto sidewalk killed nine people and injuried 16 others, police officials confirmed. Officers arrested the so-far unidentified driver, but Deputy Police Chief Peter Yuen told reporters it’s still too early to speculate on a motive. Yuen also declined to provide any information on the severity of the victims’ injuries. Witnesses said the incident appeared intentional.

OUR EARLIER REPORT (3:56 P.M.): Police have taken into custody a driver whose van jumped a curb and struck eight to 10 people at a busy intersection Monday in Toronto. “At this point it’s too early to tell what if any motive there was. We are also unable right now to tell the extent or the number of persons injured,” Toronto police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray said. Witness Phil Zullo told the Canadian Press that he saw a Ryder rental van at the scene and bystanders attempting to resuscitate five or six people. A photo of the scene showed orange tarps covering what appeared to be multiple bodies. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed sympathies for those involved, saying, “We are going to have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours.”