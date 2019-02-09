Dozens missing after dive-boat fire

Four people died and 29 others went missing after a boat caught fire early Monday off the Southern California coast. The boat carried about 38 people on a three-day scuba diving tour around the Channel Islands. “Right now they’re conducting shoreline searches for any available survivors,” Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester said at a news conference in Oxnard, Calif.

What do we know about the fire? The Coast Guard said it received a mayday call about 3:15 a.m. and arrived at the scene to find the boat engulfed in flames. Five crew members survived by jumping overboard shortly after the blaze broke out. The boat, Conception, sank in 64 feet of water.