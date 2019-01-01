Dozens injured in massive interstate pileup

Below-freezing surface temperatures and fog contributed to a 69-car pileup on a Virginia interstate Sunday morning. No one died in the massive accident on an overpass on I-64 near Williamsburg, but more than 50 people sustained injuries requiring hospitalization, with two listed in critical condition and 11 treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

What started it all? The state highway patrol does not know what started the chain-reaction accident in the westbound lanes just before 8 a.m. but a spokeswoman said an investigation is ongoing. Afterward, an eight-car crash in the eastbound lanes also blocked traffic in the opposite direction. Authorities cleared debris and reopened the highway by 4 p.m.

