Dozens injured, dead in attack on Afghan university

Students and teachers fled Kabul University as gunmen opened fire and threw hand grenades during a book fair on Monday. The attack in Afghanistan’s capital killed 19 people and injured at least 22 others. Afghan special forces killed the three assailants after an hourslong gun battle, Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.

Who staged the attack? No group claimed responsibility immediately. The Taliban, which is in peace talks with the country’s government, denied any involvement. Senior Afghan and Iranian officials were attending the book fair, but officials did not report any casualties among the dignitaries. Another attack on Oct. 24 targeted a tutoring center in a majority Shiite neighborhood, killing at least 24 students and injuring more than 100 others.

