Dozens dead in Taiwan train crash

At least 36 people died when a passenger train derailed outside a tunnel along Taiwan’s east coast Friday morning. The transport ministry said responders sent at least 61 people to the hospital as they worked to rescue 72 passengers still trapped inside. This is Taiwan’s worst train accident in at least four decades.

What caused the accident? An improperly parked construction truck rolled down a slope and collided with the train as it emerged from a tunnel, causing it to derail. The impact crushed several carriages. With most of the train still trapped in the tunnel, passengers jumped out of windows and doors to get to safety. The 408 Taroko Express had about 350 passengers onboard. Friday is the first of a four-day public holiday in Taiwan for the Tomb Sweeping Festival.

