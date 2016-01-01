Down-ballot battle

The battle for the U.S. House of Representatives has taken a back seat to the presidential election, but the makeup of the chamber will determine how effectively the occupant of the White House can accomplish his agenda over the next four years.

Several major political forecasters, including the Cook Political Report, Sabato’s Crystal Ball, and Inside Elections, favor the Democratic Party maintaining the majority it won in 2018’s blue wave.

House Democrats hold a 37-seat edge over Republicans coming into this year’s election, but they also have a stack of other advantages. Twenty-eight GOP House members are either retiring or seeking another office, while Democrats are losing just nine representatives. Among five existing vacancies, four are Republican seats—meaning the GOP could win all four and still need to pick up 18 more seats to flip the House. Control of the House hasn’t switched between parties in a presidential election year since 1952.

“Part of the challenge here is that the presidential race is the biggest deal, then the Senate,” said Scott Lasley, head of the political science department at Western Kentucky University. “The House races are getting lost in some of this.”

Some good news for Republicans: Democrats must defend about 30 seats in districts that supported President Donald Trump in 2016. A dozen of those races are considered competitive. Lasley said GOP candidates likely will have to align themselves tightly with the president to win. But that may be tough in some suburban districts where Trump has less support now. In those areas, GOP candidates will seek to tie incumbents to far-left proposals, such as the Green New Deal and calls to defund police departments.

“There are not that many Democrats in Republican districts or vice versa,” Lasley said. “To the extent there is a battle here, it’s probably in the suburbs.”

Jordan Powell, a GOP strategist and president of RedRight Strategies, said the national political environment will shape the congressional races, but it’s not the most important factor: “With 1,000-plus candidates [among] Republicans, Democrats, and third parties, those races can become so local and niche.”

Here are five races to watch in the battle for control of the House.