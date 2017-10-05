Down and out

Revelations about the sexual abuse allegations against Bill O’Reilly threaten to demolish what remains of his career after Fox News fired him earlier this year. The former anchor’s literary and TV agents both cut him loose this week after The New York Times, fresh off its scoop on Harvey Weinstein, reported previously unknown details about the accusations that cost O’Reilly his job.

O’Reilly and his representatives called the Times article a malicious smear piece with no basis in fact. The newspaper said it based its reporting on documents and interviews with anonymous sources and statements by representatives of O’Reilly and Fox News.

According to the Times, O’Reilly’s final settlement with one of his accusers before leaving Fox News totaled $32 million, an amount that dwarfs any of the known payouts Weinstein made to his alleged victims. (Those ranged from about $80,000 to $150,000, according to the Times exposé.) In total O’Reilly has reached settlements with six women who accused him of misconduct.

The woman thought to have settled with O’Reilly in January, legal analyst Lis Wiehl, has made no public statements about the agreement, not even to acknowledge it exists. According to documents the Times received from an anonymous source, the settlement paid Wiehl over time to ensure her silence and keep her from later suing O’Reilly, Fox News, or 21st Century Fox. She also had to agree to destroy any emails, texts, or other records of communication between her and O’Reilly.

Such nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) are common in sexual assault cases like O’Reilly’s and Weinstein’s and are part of the reason known habitual abusers can hold onto their positions of power for years. In denying allegations of assault, which date back to 2004, O’Reilly has repeatedly touted the lack of a paper trail of complaints against him. Wiehl even signed an affidavit saying she and O’Reilly had resolved all of their issues. O’Reilly could be telling the truth, but it is difficult to know for sure because most NDAs are designed to eliminate any evidence of misconduct.

The Times further revealed Fox News might have been complicit for a time in O’Reilly’s misconduct. Emails from Fox News and statements by O’Reilly’s representatives showed executives knew about the anchor’s settlement with Wiehl—though possibly not the amount—before they renewed his contract in February 2017. Fox News announced O’Reilly’s firing in April, one day after a meeting with British regulators about the company’s bid to buy Sky News, a 24-hour satellite news channel in the U.K. The meeting was one of several in an ongoing British government probe into the possible merger.

“We found the language used by Fox to describe some of its employees’ misconduct to us tended to downplay the harm caused and diminish the victims,” British regulators wrote in a report. “It appears to us likely that bad publicity and the associated fall-off of advertising was a major factor behind the company’s response to the allegations against Mr. O’Reilly.”

Overall, the Times article and associated documents paint a picture in which Fox News kept O’Reilly on as a cash cow until his misconduct finally threatened its bottom line. O’Reilly has since published another best-selling book, Killing England, started an online news commentary show, and reportedly had multiple TV offers. A spokesman told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday that O’Reilly had already secured new representation after his old agents dropped him.