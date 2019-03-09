Dorian stalls over the beleaguered Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian caused flooding, widespread damage, and at least five deaths in the Bahamas over the Labor Day weekend. The storm weakened to a Category 2 hurricane on Tuesday but remained almost at a standstill over the islands. The National Hurricane Center warned the slow-moving hurricane could bring life-threatening storm surges, flooding, and up to 30 inches of rain to the islands.

How bad is the damage? Floods have trapped people in attics and on roofs and damaged storm shelters. The U.S. Coast Guard has airlifted at least 21 injured people off of the Abaco Islands in the northern Bahamas. “We are in the midst of a historic tragedy,” Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said. “The devastation is unprecedented and extensive.” Forecasters expect Dorian to start moving again later on Tuesday and approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday evening on its way to shorelines of Georgia and the Carolinas.

