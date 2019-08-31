Dorian slams Bahamas

BAHAMAS: Hurricane Dorian is having “a catastrophic impact” as the Category 5 storm lashes the islands with 165 mph winds. Bahamas Press reported the first death, 7-year-old Lachino Mcintosh, who drowned as his family attempted to relocate, with more fear of casualties on hard-hit Abaco island.

COLOMBIA: Accusing the Colombian government of betraying a 2016 peace accord he helped negotiate, former rebel commander Iván Márquez appeared on television last week in uniform and with an automatic rifle calling for a return to arms. In return, President Iván Duque offered a reward for the rebel’s capture and vowed to hunt down holdouts of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). At 8 million, Colombia has the largest internally displaced population in the world, a number that continues to rise as armed militants vie for control of areas vacated by FARC following the world’s longest-running civil war.

PAKISTAN: In her first interview since Canada granted her asylum four months ago, freed Christian Asia Bibi pleads for justice and reform for others wrongfully accused under Pakistan’s draconian blasphemy laws. Bibi said she hopes to move to Europe in coming months but will continue to live in secrecy.

EGYPT: Popular assaults on Copts are rising, along with shootings and bombings by militant groups like Islamic State, which have killed more than 140 Egyptian Christians since 2015.

IRAQ: Authorities suspended local broadcasting of Washington-based Alhurra TV after the network ran an investigative story on corruption inside the country’s Shiite and Sunni endowment institutions.

HONG KONG: Massive protests continue this morning at Tamar Park (with WORLD reporters Sophia Lee and June Cheng on the scene), as Christians are navigating their role in the democracy movement in a fraught political environment. Authorities arrested pro-democracy leaders Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow Ting on Friday (more here on Wong, who began his activism at age 18). Here’s a week-by-week recap of demonstrations that began June 9 with a million Hong Kong residents taking to the streets.

GREENLAND: When President Donald Trump acknowledged wanting to buy Greenland, most of us thought we’d wandered into an SNL parody skit. But there are some strategic reasons for taking a serious stake in an island that’s actually part of North America.

NIGERIA: The legacy of Scottish missionary Mary Slessor continues in a school, church, and the generations born after she put an end to the practice of killing twins.

ITALY: Watch Walter, a yellow lab from Sicily rumored to love the sea.

