Dorian makes landfall on North Carolina’s Outer Banks

Weakened to a Category 1 storm, Hurricane Dorian’s eye moved over Cape Hatteras on North Carolina’s Outer Banks Friday morning. Forecasters said waves could reach almost to the ceilings of one-story structures along the string of barrier islands. Residents in North and South Carolina coped with power outages and flooding after the hurricane sideswiped the southeastern U.S. coast. Meanwhile, the death toll from the storm in the Bahamas continued to rise, reaching at least 30 by Friday morning.

What happens next? The storm is expected to continue up the Eastern Seaboard over the weekend, accelerating as it moves off southeastern New England and heads toward Nova Scotia, Canada, according to the National Hurricane Center.

