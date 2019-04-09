Dorian leaves the Bahamas in ruins

Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis on Wednesday reported seven deaths from Hurricane Dorian in his country, but the number could rise as the scope of the devastation comes more into focus. The most powerful storm to hit the Bahamas in recorded history moved into open water Tuesday after destroying or damaging thousands of homes. The U.S. Coast Guard, the British Royal Navy, and aid groups are trying to get food and medicine to survivors and move people to safety. “It’s total devastation. It’s decimated. Apocalyptic,” said Lia Head-Rigby, who helps run a local hurricane relief group. “It’s not rebuilding something that was there. We have to start again.”

Will Hurricane Dorian hit the United States? Dorian, now a Category 2 storm, slammed the Florida coast on Wednesday with heavy rain, strong winds, and intense storm surge. It is expected to move dangerously close to the Georgia and South Carolina coastline on Thursday or Friday. Even if it doesn’t make landfall, Dorian likely will cause storm surge and dangerous flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center. Authorities have advised more than 2 million people along the Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina coasts to evacuate. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said an 85-year-old man from Columbus County died after falling off a ladder while preparing his home for the storm.

