Dorian lashes Canada on its way out to sea

Hurricane Dorian knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people in Nova Scotia, Canada, on Sunday. The storm hit near the city of Halifax, ripping roofs off apartment buildings, knocking over a construction crane, and uprooting trees before heading into northwestern Newfoundland and southeastern Labrador during the afternoon. The Canadian government is sending troops to the Maritimes to restore electricity, clear roadways, and evacuate residents of flooded areas. Officials report no storm-related deaths in Canada.

Is that the end of the storm? Dorian lost steam as it moved out over the Labrador Sea during the night. The death toll in the battered Bahamas has risen to 44, and authorities have blamed Dorian for five deaths in the United States and one in Puerto Rico. Clean-up efforts have begun on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, where floodwaters filled the first floors of many homes and hurricane-force winds knocked out electricity for 45,000 people.

