Dorian expected to skirt Florida, head north

Forecasters have adjusted their predictions for Hurricane Dorian. Instead of slamming into the east coast of Florida, the storm, now a Category 4, is expected to divert north and zero in on the Carolinas and possibly Georgia by the middle of next week. Before then, it likely will hit the northwestern Bahamas with life-threatening winds and 2 to 4 feet of rain.

Does this mean Florida is in the clear? Dorian’s storm surge and some wind and rain will probably affect the Sunshine State as the slow-moving storm lingers off the coast over Labor Day. Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents not to let down their guard because a slight change in forecast could still spell catastrophe. Brevard and Martin counties have declared mandatory evacuations of barrier islands, mobile homes, and low-lying areas starting Sunday, but they could ease off those in the days to come. Meanwhile, coastal areas just to the north in Georgia and South Carolina are beginning preparations for a possible direct hit from Dorian.

