Donald Trump Jr.’s wife files for divorce

WASHINGTON—Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump Jr., filed for an uncontested divorce Thursday in New York after more than 12 years of marriage. The 40-year-old former model and actress married the eldest son of the president in 2005. “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the two said in a joint statement. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.” Trump Jr., 40, played a high-profile role in his father’s presidential campaign in 2016. He often traveled with the campaign and delivered speeches on behalf of his father. In December, Trump Jr. testified at a closed-door meeting before the House Intelligence Committee for eight hours as part of the panel’s investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. He also published emails from 2016 showing he met with a Russian lawyer with plans to review potentially damaging information about Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.