Dolphins learning by design

Dolphins off the coast of Western Australia are adapting to their environment much more quickly than the theory of evolution can account for. Over the past 15 years, researchers studying bottlenose dolphins in Shark Bay observed the animals engaging in a new hunting technique called shelling. The dolphins learned how to chase their prey into giant empty seashells, then pick up the shell with their beak and transport it to the water’s surface. They then nudge the shell above the water and shake it, dislodging the tasty treat hiding inside. The scientists published their study in Current Biology last month.

It was not the first time Shark Bay dolphins have impressed researchers by learning something new. Dolphins like to hunt for highly nutritious bottom-dwelling fish. But the rocks, broken pieces of shells, and bits of sharp coral that litter the seabed can gash a foraging dolphin’s beak. So the animals learned to rip a sponge from the ocean floor and fit it over their snout for protection as they nose around for hard-to-find prey, according to a study published in PLOS One in 2011.

Until now, scientists believed dolphins learned hunting skills only from their mothers. But in the most recent study, they observed 1,035 individual dolphins and noted, for the first time, that they learned the shelling technique from their peers and other close associates.

“These results were quite surprising, as dolphins tend to be conservative, with calves following a ‘do-as-mother-does’ strategy for learning foraging behaviors,” said Sonja Wild, who worked through the University of Leeds in England. She noted that observing peers allows dolphin populations to adapt to changing environments more quickly.

The researchers don’t know why the dolphins developed this new hunting behavior, but Wild said it may relate to a heatwave in 2011 that destroyed the seagrass habitat in Shark Bay. Many fish and invertebrates died, including the gastropods that live in the giant shells of the bay. Fewer prey and a greater abundance of empty shells may have motivated the dolphins to try this new method.

Contrary to Darwinists’ claims, the ability of these dolphins to develop a population-wide learning technique like shelling could not come about by accidental gene mutations and natural selection, said James J.S. Johnson, the chief academic officer for the Institute for Creation Research.

“These kinds of elegant mechanisms have to come into existence all at once, not bit-by-bit,” he wrote. “The evidence indicates creation by design, not gradual evolution by happenstance.”