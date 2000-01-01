DOJ supports Asian-American students suing Harvard

The Trump administration has taken sides in a federal lawsuit against Harvard University, saying the elite school discriminated against Asian-American applicants. The students in the suit contend Harvard rejected them to keep its Asian-American student population artificially low. On Thursday, the U.S. Justice Department filed a statement of agreement in the case, saying, “Harvard has failed to carry its demanding burden to show that its use of race does not inflict unlawful racial discrimination on Asian-Americans.” The Supreme Court recently upheld the use of race as a deciding factor in college admissions on a narrow basis. The Harvard case could test the boundaries of that limit.