Doctors stand up to transgender ideology

André Van Mol, a family physician in Redding, Calif., said he watched as pressure to embrace transgender ideology in medicine “came up like a snowstorm seemingly out of nowhere, just in the past few years.” Endocrinologists, pediatricians, and other specialists suddenly found professional organizations supporting gender reassignment, while the federal government demanded that the U.S. healthcare system provide and pay for it.

A study published in October 2019 in the American Journal of Psychiatry purported to add scientific weight to the movement. Based on one of the world’s largest datasets to date, it concluded that transgender individuals who undergo sex-reassignment surgery showed significantly improved mental health. Many LGBT advocates promoted the research and used it to label those who do not support sex-reassignment surgery as anti-science.

But the journal began receiving an onslaught of letters criticizing the study and brought in outside consultants to reevaluate the statistics. They found the data analysis contained many serious errors. On Aug. 1, the journal published a correction, stating, “The results demonstrated no advantage of surgery in relation to subsequent mood or anxiety disorder-related health care visits or prescriptions or hospitalizations following suicide attempts.”

Mainstream media has stayed mostly silent about the correction. But Van Mol, who along with several of his colleagues wrote a letter to the journal, said it’s a step in the right direction. He hopes the revision leads to more clarity about the science of sexuality.

This revision carries particular significance because the research incorporated a large database and appeared in a prestigious journal. It claimed to offer crucial information to those considering surgery and parents facing pressure to seek cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers for their children with gender dysphoria.

The Trump administration has taken steps to slow the ideological onslaught. In June, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reversed an Obama-era rule defining “sex” as including gender identity in healthcare for non-discrimination purposes. The regulation mandated insurance companies must cover gender transition surgeries and doctors and nurses must carry them out despite conscientious objections. But on Monday, a federal judge in Brooklyn, N.Y., blocked the change, saying it likely wouldn’t hold up in court in the long term.

Van Mol serves as co-chairman of the American College of Pediatricians Committee on Adolescent Sexuality and the Christian Medical & Dental Association’s Transgender Task Force. He said more and more people on both sides of the political divide—and even many transgender adults—are beginning to agree that, at the very least, minors shouldn’t get sex-reassignment treatments. He and his colleagues hope this correction will cause “all involved—providers, hospitals, and insurance companies—to take a good, hard second look and understand that this should not be happening.”