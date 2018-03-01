DNC sues Trump, associates over election loss

The Democratic National Committee filed a civil lawsuit Friday against President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, the Russian Federation, and WikiLeaks. The suit claims the parties conspired together to help Trump win the 2016 presidential election. It accuses Russia of mounting “a brazen attack on American democracy” that began with hacking the Democratic Party’s computer and phone systems. Russian hackers extracted tens of thousands of documents and emails. The suit accuses Trump and his associates of maintaining relationships with Russia that enabled the alleged conspiracy. The DNC seeks unspecified damages and an order to prevent future hacking. Trump has consistently denied any coordination with Russia involving any campaign interference. None of the investigations into Russian election meddling have revealed a direct connection to the Trump team.