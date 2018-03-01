DNC sues Trump, associates over election loss
by Leigh Jones
Posted 4/20/18, 12:43 pm
The Democratic National Committee filed a civil lawsuit Friday against President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, the Russian Federation, and WikiLeaks. The suit claims the parties conspired together to help Trump win the 2016 presidential election. It accuses Russia of mounting “a brazen attack on American democracy” that began with hacking the Democratic Party’s computer and phone systems. Russian hackers extracted tens of thousands of documents and emails. The suit accuses Trump and his associates of maintaining relationships with Russia that enabled the alleged conspiracy. The DNC seeks unspecified damages and an order to prevent future hacking. Trump has consistently denied any coordination with Russia involving any campaign interference. None of the investigations into Russian election meddling have revealed a direct connection to the Trump team.
Leigh Jones
Leigh lives in Houston with her husband and daughter. She is WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on education for WORLD Magazine and WORLD Digital.
Comments
Janet BPosted: Fri, 04/20/2018 01:14 pm
This just makes me laugh. When you can't find evidence, sue.
RadioResearcherPosted: Fri, 04/20/2018 01:42 pm
The Democratic Party no longer has any purpose other than to "get Trump". They are getting tedious and boring. Whiners and sore losers do not win mid-term elections.
Big JimPosted: Fri, 04/20/2018 01:58 pm
This gives new meaning to the phrase "anybody can sue anyone for anything."
phillipWPosted: Fri, 04/20/2018 02:08 pm
Where are the clowns and the elephants and jugglers, and tight rope walkers? Oh, that's right, Ringling Brothers went out of business. I guess the DNC hired them all over there.
Sadly, 40% of the electorate will vote for anything with a D in front of their names, simply because of party affiliation. Same holds true for the R folks as well. 80% of the electorate is too stupid to actually have a brain and conscience, which is why we have such failed leadership, and elect someone like Donald Trump in the first place.
What a sad state of affairs we are in, seriously.
SleeperSRT10Posted: Fri, 04/20/2018 02:45 pm
Now you are sounding just like Hillary. I, for one, voted for President Trump and believe he is doing an outstanding job. Imagine what he could accomplish if we would all stand behind him. Pray for him - he can do great things for this nation.
news2mePosted: Fri, 04/20/2018 02:41 pm
Tell me Obama isn't behind this. More chaos.
The supremes should say no to this garbage.
Is Perez illegal? No vetting for Pres.
Anyone can run for office in this country.
STEVE&VICKI NUTTERPosted: Fri, 04/20/2018 03:03 pm
Isn't it about time that the DNC concedes Hillary's loss? Get over it and get on with life. The rest of us did not only once in '08 but also again in '12. Snowflakes must evenually melt.
MTJanetPosted: Fri, 04/20/2018 03:05 pm
O.k. Maybe they can get a little blood out of the USA turnips, but the Russian Federation? That totally made my laugh for the day.