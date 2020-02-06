DNC chair tells Iowa to recheck caucus results

After Iowa Democratic Party officials spent days trying to reconcile confusing and inconsistent caucus results from Monday, the head of the Democratic National Committee wants them to do it all over again. DNC Chairman Tom Perez on Thursday called for a “recanvass,” or review of the results worksheets from each caucus site. An analysis by The New York Times found more than 100 precincts reported internally inconsistent or incomplete totals.

Where does the original vote count currently stand? State party officials had released additional caucus results late Wednesday. With 97 percent of precincts reporting, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont appeared nearly tied. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former Vice President Joe Biden were in third and fourth place, respectively. With all of the uncertainty in the Hawkeye State, candidates have shifted their focus to campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of that state’s primary on Tuesday.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.