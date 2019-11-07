DNA reveals God’s coded messages

As science’s ability to detect and sequence DNA improves, it becomes increasingly evident that creation is embedded with specific and complex coded messages that didn’t just appear out of nowhere.

Last week, scientists from the University of Florida and the Florida Museum of Natural History published a study identifying the exact species of shark that attacked a man 25 years ago. Jeff Weakley was bitten while surfing off Florida’s Flagler Beach in 1994. Just last year, he discovered a sliver of shark tooth embedded in his foot. Scientists were able to extract DNA from the pulp tissue of the tooth and identify his attacker as a blacktip shark.

“I was very excited to determine the identity of the shark because I’d always been curious,” Weakley said.

In another cold case—one with much more serious implications—police used genealogy testing to track down the suspect in a murder that happened 32 years ago in Washington state. Two weeks ago, a jury convicted William Earl Talbott II of two counts of aggravated murder after a trial decades in the making.

Scientists also recently learned how to gather and analyze DNA from environmental samples of soil, water, and air for information about the organisms that left bits of their genetic material behind. In a report published in Nature last month, molecular biologist Philip Thomsen extracted DNA from wildflowers picked from two grassland sites in Denmark and was able to detect more than 100 species of insects and arthropods that had visited them.

Those and a multitude of other discoveries show that virtually every spot on the planet harbors highly specific, coded messages with billions of letters in nonrepetitive DNA sequences. These messages tell molecules how to build tissue and organs, run complex metabolic processes, and construct brains, Discovery Institute experts noted on the organization’s blog, Evolution News & Science Today. “If these codes were written large on paper, it would be like walking on piles of blueprints and dictionaries at every step,” they said.

On a lifeless planet, a scientist would find only naturally occurring elements, every sample would react blindly to very predictable laws of nature, and equations could explain every process, the Discovery Institute noted. But on a life-filled planet, codes govern substances like tissues and organs and produce creatures that can fly or swim or think.

God put His fingerprint on our world in the clues and codes He left for us to discover.