DNA damage control

New research shows God designed an intricate system within our cells to prevent developing egg cells from inheriting harmful, mutant DNA.

Every cell in the human body, with the exception of red blood cells, contains tiny cellular machines called mitochondria that convert the sugar, fats, and proteins we eat into energy. But the DNA in a mother’s mitochondria can develop harmful mutations and lead to genetic diseases in her offspring.

A study published online May 15 in Nature sheds new light on a cellular process designed to destroy faulty DNA in the mitochondria before it is passed on to developing reproductive cells.

In the study, the researchers used fruit flies, which have cellular structures similar to those of humans. They engineered the insects to carry a mix of both good and bad mitochondrial DNA, which they designed to fluoresce so they could observe the process in real time.

Scientists already knew that a special protein, called mitofusin, enables mitochondria to connect with each other through long tubes. The researchers discovered that a perfectly timed drop in mitofusin levels triggers the sorting of good from bad DNA. Lower levels of mitofusin cause the mitochondria to separate from each other, so faulty mitochondria can no longer borrow proteins from healthy ones and are marked for destruction. This drop in Mitofusin takes place only during the egg cell’s developmental stage.

The researchers hope this discovery will help scientists develop treatments for inherited mitochondrial diseases. “Our results confirm the theory that egg cells execute mitochondrial selection,” Ruth Lehmann, the lead researcher said in a statement.

But how does a cell know when and how to lower mitofusin levels to fragment and destroy faulty mitochondria? Certainly, only God could carry out, or create, such a system within each living cell that protects even developing eggs from harm.