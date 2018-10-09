Djokovic and Osaka win U.S. Open tennis titles

Novak Djokovic won his third U.S. Open men’s tennis title Sunday in New York, while in the women’s finals Saturday, Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles championship, but controversy involving her opponent, Serena Williams, overshadowed her historic victory.

Djokovic defeated Juan Martin del Porto 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3, earning his 14th career Grand Slam title and his second in a row.

In the women’s match, chair umpire Carlos Ramos hit Williams with three rules violations. First, he warned her for receiving signals from her coach sitting in the stands, which Williams disputed. A few games later, Williams received a warning for smashing her racket, costing her a point and leading to more arguing with Ramos. Williams then called Ramos “a thief,” which cost her a game. Afterward, Williams charged Ramos with sexism, saying, “To lose a game for saying that is not fair. There’s a lot of men out here that have said a lot of things and because they are men, that doesn’t happen.”

The 20-year-old Osaka, who grew up as a great admirer of Williams, easily dispatched her 36-year-old opponent 6-2, 6-4.