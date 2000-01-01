Divided by war, Korean families see each other again

About 90 elderly South Koreans on Monday crossed into North Korea to reunite briefly with family members separated from them during the Korean War. Buses carrying the South Koreans arrived at the North’s Diamond Mountain resort, as agreed upon by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in during a summit in April. South Korea has repeatedly requested more frequent reunions between separated family members as those affected age into their 80s and 90s. The North has only agreed to brief, one-time reunions. The Seoul Unification Ministry said more than 75,000 of the 132,000 South Koreans who applied for reunions have died. Another round of reunifications from Friday to Sunday will involve more than 300 South Koreans. Over the past three years, the reunions remained on hold as North Korea pushed its nuclear program forward, but they resumed amid improving relations with the South.