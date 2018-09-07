Divers rescue eight boys from cave in Thailand

Expert divers have rescued eight of the 12 boys stranded in a cave in northern Thailand with their soccer coach. The rescue team removed four boys from the cave in their first operation on Sunday and brought out four more Monday before ceasing operations for the day. Narongsak Osatanakorn, acting provincial governor of Chiang Rai, said the rescue team included 13 foreign divers and five Thai navy SEALS who helped bring the boys out of the cave through dark, narrow passageways amid strong currents. The boys and their coach started exploring the cave after a practice game on June 23 and became trapped. Heavy rain started falling shortly after Sunday’s rescue and a brief downpour hit the region again on Monday. Narongsak said experts told him the new rainfall could shrink the unflooded area where the other four boys and their coach remain to 108 square feet.