Dissent in the ranks

Under pressure from President Donald Trump, NFL owners are standing their ground against players who kneel in protest during the playing of the national anthem before games. In a conversation with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Trump warned the NFL not to buck him on the issue, according to court documents revealed this week.

“This is a very winning, strong issue for me,” the president reportedly told Jones. “Tell everyone you can’t win this one.” Jones described the conversation in a deposition for a lawsuit filed by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose 2016 pregame protest started the conflict, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Kaepernick originally knelt to protest racial inequality in the United States. Trump and others interpreted the gesture as a protest against “support of our country or the military,” shifting the issue in some NFL owners’ minds, Miami Dolphins owner Steven Ross told the New York Daily News in March.

“When that message changed, and everybody was interpreting it as that was the reason, then I was against kneeling,” Ross said.

Trump made support for the military a priority during his campaign and has worked to strengthen the U.S. armed forces as president. Elaine Donnelly, president of the Center for Military Readiness, said a positive relationship between professional sports and the government helps military recruitment and vice versa.

“When you see someone like Colin Kaepernick starting this movement disrespecting the flag, it does have consequences,” Donnelly said.

Between 2012 and 2015, the Department of Defense paid more than $10 million to professional sports leagues for advertising and marketing, including displays of patriotism such as “Hometown Hero” tributes at New England Patriots and New York Jets games, according to a congressional report. Arizona’s two Republican U.S. senators, John McCain and Jeff Flake, commissioned the report and also worked to amend the National Defense Authorization Act to restrict paid displays of patriotism.

The military’s attempt to win over sports fans is part of a larger recruiting effort that has struggled to meet its targets in recent years. The Trump administration increased the goal for new Army recruits from about 68,000 last year to 80,000 this year, but the Army lowered the goal to 76,500 as recruitment stalled, Voice of America reported.

The Pentagon in 2017 reported that 71 percent of Americans ages 17 to 24 did not meet the military eligibility requirements for reasons such as poor physical fitness, criminal records, and educational failure. As the pool of potential recruits shrinks, positive employment trends in the United States make civilians less likely to want military careers. In that climate, Donnelly said, building national pride through overt displays such as playing national anthem at sporting events is important to maintaining a strong military.

“The more that we see even that small sign of patriotism, the better it is,” Donnelly said. “Not just for the military as an institution but for national security, our pride as a nation, we have to have elements of our culture that bind us together.”

In the NFL, though, players’ frustration over the kneeling issue seems to be getting worse, not better. After the team owners last week announced a policy requiring players to stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner” or stay off the field while it’s playing, rumors swirled that players planned to stop paying union dues and possibly even strike in response to the new anthem rules.