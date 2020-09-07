Disney World reopens

Even “The Most Magical Place on Earth” will show signs of the global pandemic when visitors start to return. Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Florida, Walt Disney World will resume operations on Saturday, though certain areas of the park will remain closed. SeaWorld Orlando and Univeral’s three theme parks reopened last month.

How will the park keep visitors safe? Characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse won’t do meet-and-greets, and the park has nixed any fireworks or parades to avoid drawing crowds. Guests and staff must wear masks and undergo temperature checks. But Disney hasn’t taken safety precautions as far as one luxury Japanese amusement park association that asked roller coaster riders to slow the spread of the coronavirus by not screaming. Instead: “Please scream inside your heart.”

