Disney takes censorship game to India

TV host John Oliver learned recently that making jokes in countries with authoritarian governments comes with a different set of rules.

In February, Hotstar, a streaming service in India run by the Walt Disney Co., blocked an episode of HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver that included criticism of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s religion-based citizenship law. Since 2014, persecution of religious minorities, including Christians and Muslims, has increased under Modi’s Hindu nationalist government.

Oliver blasted the censorship in an episode last week: “Now, there is no evidence that the Indian government made them do that. As best we can tell, Hotstar just decided to self-censor.” In an odd twist, Hotstar did air his complaints.

Oliver went on to point out that Disney has censored his show in India for some time and not just for political reasons. It has also cut disparaging references to Disney characters, including one in a segment on the U.S. census. After playing a cheesy 1980s census ad that included a cameo from Mickey Mouse, Oliver quipped that Mickey must use drugs. When the episode streamed on Hotstar, the joke was gone, replaced with an awkward cut to a close-up on Oliver’s face.

Last Week Tonight isn’t the only U.S.-based show facing censorship overseas. In 2019, bowing to India’s political sensitivities, Amazon scrapped an episode of CBS’s Madam Secretary that referenced Hindu extremists in “India-occupied Kashmir,” a political hot potato between India and Pakistan.

Last year in Saudi Arabia, the government requested Netflix yank Hasan Minhaj’s news-comedy show Patriot Act for criticizing the Saudi government and its crown prince after the brutal murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. The streaming giant complied.

In China, now the largest revenue source for movies, Hollywood competes fiercely to ensure its movies get seen. But getting past censors sometimes strains credulity. The communist government blocked the release of Disney’s Christopher Robin in 2018 because of activists’ past references to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s resemblance to Winnie the Pooh.

China readily censors entire movies or any scenes portraying its country or government poorly. It banned World War Z in 2013 for depicting zombie wars originating in the country, and it forbade references to prostitution in Macau in the 2012 James Bond movie Skyfall. In 2006’s Mission Impossible III, censors cut a scene showing laundry hanging on a line, believing it reflected badly on China.

For profit’s sake, Hollywood often agrees to edits to keep the movies playing. In some cases, studios have even made preemptive changes to original content to head off complaints from foreign markets. In Russia, where it is illegal to promote homosexuality to children, Disney changed a reference to lesbianism in the latest Pixar movie, Onward. The female police officer Specter, a cyclops, isn’t on screen for more than a couple of minutes, but in that time she says, “My girlfriend’s daughter got me pulling my hair out.” In Russia, she says “partner” instead of “girlfriend.” Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia refused to show the movie at all because of the reference.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that in the trailer for the Top Gun sequel, Maverick, due out this summer, the title character’s jacket patches have changed. The original 1986 jacket included Taiwanese and Japanese flags, representing the pilot Maverick’s military career. The new version nixed the flags in what many industry watchers believe was a bid to appease China, which has a stormy relationship with both countries. Chinese company Tencent Pictures is one of the Maverick producers.