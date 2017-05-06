Disgruntled worker kills five at Orlando awning company

A disgruntled worker fired by an awning manufacturing company in Orlando, Fla., killed five of his former co-workers this morning before shooting himself. Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said the incident was not terror-related. Managers at Fiamma Inc. reportedly fired the shooter, who has not been identified, in April. The man assaulted a co-worker in 2014 but did not face charges in that incident. A woman who worked at the factory, located in an industrial section of Orlando, called police shortly after 8 a.m. when the shooter arrived and told her to leave. Gov. Rick Scott asked all Floridians to pray for the victims and the families affected by “this senseless act of violence.”

We Sift the news so you don’t have to.