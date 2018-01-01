Discoveries and dilemmas

These past 12 months, bioengineers produced reams of research studies that continue to show discover the most efficient designs are those created by God. And researchers steeped in Darwinian evolution continued to make discoveries that pointed away from that theory and toward our great Creator.

Medical discoveries over the past year held the hope of new and better treatments for our ailments, but also brought new ethical challenges. And archaeological studies unearthed artifacts that uphold the truth of Biblical accounts.

Bioengineers look to God’s designs

Bioengineering research this year, even when done by secular scientists, highlighted the superiority of God’s designs in nature. One physicist imitated the zigzagging movement of eels to create a mini robot that can slither its way through the human bloodstream and deliver drugs to cells or genes.

Aeronautics engineers are working to figure out how wild petunia plants fling their seeds as far as 7 meters at speeds up to 22 mph. And other scientists want to learn more about aerodynamic design by studying the way dandelions scatter their seeds, also for many miles. A fluid dynamics engineer is studying how oranges can propel jets of oil into the air at speeds up to 45 mph. Over a distance of 1 millimeter, these powerful little streams achieve G-force accelerations equivalent to about 1,000 times what astronauts experience during a launch.

In another study, researchers investigated the rainbow circles sported by Philippine snout weevils that provide high color fidelity regardless of the viewing angle. Applications could be useful in any industry that involves color production.

Other scientists want to construct better water filtration systems to mimic how manta rays strain tiny plankton out of huge amounts of water without clogging their filters, develop self-cooling materials inspired by the human body’s ability to maintain a steady temperature, and copy the preying mantis’s visual system to speed up computer processing of 3-D information. —J.B.