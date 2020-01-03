Disaster Down Under

Australian firefighters on Sunday celebrated a break in the weather that allowed them to get ahead of disastrous bushfires that have blazed since September. Firefighters near Bodalla, New South Wales, said the cooler temperatures and mild winds allowed them to pull down small trees and burn bushland in the fire’s projected path.

The fires have burned more than 25.5 million acres—a little more than the size of Indiana—killing 28 people and destroying more than 2,000 homes. Beyond the damages to lives and property, the fires also have kindled political and economic conflict.

This fire season began earlier than usual following a three-year drought that left the country’s bushland vulnerable. In a report released last week, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said 2019 was the warmest year on record, with total rainfall 40 percent below average. The bureau’s head of climate monitoring, Karl Braganza, said while forecasters expected more rainfall, it would not be enough to put out the blazes.

“Unfortunately, we’re not looking at widespread, above-average rainfalls at this stage,” he said. “We are not looking at a short and sharp end to the event—it looks like something that we will have to persist with for some time.”

Authorities have blamed arsonists for a small fraction of the blazes this season. The New South Wales police said they charged 24 people with deliberately lighting bushfires. In October, officials in the northern village of Rappville said there was “suspicious activity” surrounding the Busbys Flat fire that destroyed 44 homes and burned more than 120,000 acres of land.

But New South Wales Rural Fire Service Inspector Ben Shepherd said lightning set most of the fires. “I can confidently say the majority of the larger fires that we have been dealing with have been a result of fires coming out of remote areas as a result of dry lightning storms,” he said.

Last week, the Insurance Council of Australia said insurance claims had reached $485 million, a figure that likely will rise as more affected areas become accessible. The government has set aside $1.4 billion for a recovery fund, including $52 million for psychological counseling for firefighters and members of the affected communities, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Morrison’s conservative government has come under heavy criticism for its response to the disaster. Over Christmas break, the prime minister traveled to Hawaii with his family as the crisis worsened. Thousands of protesters gathered in Sydney and Melbourne on Friday to call for his resignation and a tougher response to what they blame for the fires: global warming.

In an interview on Sunday with Australia’s ABC News, Morrison admitted there were “things I could’ve handled on the ground much better.” He said the government is now setting up a national disaster risk reduction framework under the Department of Home Affairs to respond to wildfires, floods, cyclones, and drought.

Despite the eased weather conditions, New South Wales’ fire service on Sunday said 111 bush and grass fires were still burning, including 40 that are uncontained. Authorities also anticipated more hot weather this week. The fire threat and evacuations have been mostly concentrated in rural communities across New South Wales and parts of Victoria, but wildfire smoke has reached some of Australia’s largest cities.