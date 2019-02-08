Dillinger to be exhumed for forensic exam

FBI agents shot and killed notorious bank robber John Dillinger in Chicago in 1934, but not everyone believes it’s his body buried in Indianapolis’ Crown Hill Cemetery. The Indiana State Department of Health approved the body’s exhumation for forensic testing, and the History Channel plans to film it for an upcoming documentary.

Who was Dillinger, again? The Midwestern bank robber escaped from jail three times, attempted to alter his fingerprints with acid, and used plastic surgery to change his face. The law eventually caught up with him outside Chicago’s Biograph Theater. The FBI tweeted it is confident the body in the grave is Dillinger’s: “A wealth of information supports Dillinger’s demise including 3 sets of fingerprints, all positively matched.”