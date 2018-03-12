Did Russia write U.S. headlines?

RUSSIA: The U.S. headlines are bizarre, citing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “stunning upset” (New York Magazine), “broad mandate” (The New York Times), “big margin” (BBC), and “landslide win” (CNN). Putin—as expected—won a fourth six-year presidential term in Sunday’s election, receiving about 77 percent of the vote. He was predicted to win about 90 percent of the vote after blocking his lead opponent, Alexei Navalny, from running. Navalny urged his followers to boycott the election, reflected in a lower-than-expected turnout.

Nearing two decades in power, Putin is ahead of schedule on the authoritarian timeline and has made great strides in replacing the United States as the major player in the Middle East. Americans may think Putin is “playing a bad hand well” in Syria, but as one official put it on my recent travels in the region, “The United States isn’t listened to or believed anymore, and no one in America seems to get that.” Expect the Baltics and the Balkans to see Putin mischief next.

President Donald Trump is backing British Prime Minister Theresa May in accusing Russia of poisoning double agent Sergei Skripal. In the March 4 attack, experts now believe assailants exposed Skripal and his daughter to a military-grade nerve agent through the ventilation system of his BMW.

SYRIA: On the seventh anniversary of war in Syria, Turkish forces seized the city of Afrin after two months battling the U.S.-supported Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) for control. Turkey accuses the YPG, which worked with other Kurdish units and the United States to eliminate Islamic State (ISIS) from the region, of working alongside ISIS. And the United States, with ground forces less than 100 miles away, did not assist the Kurdish units or provide air cover against the Turkish incursion.

KAZAKHSTAN: For having three instead of five fire detectors in a storage facility, a court in Shymkent has fined and banned the Protestant New Life Church from holding services for one month. At the same time, a court acquitted one of its church members accused of “missionary activity” for helping someone download the Bible to a mobile phone.

STATE DEPARTMENT: Experts believe incoming Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, pending Senate confirmation, understands the connection between religious freedom and national security better than outgoing Secretary Rex Tillerson. Said Tom Farr, director of Georgetown University’s Religious Freedom Research Project:

“Pompeo will have a clear understanding of the security threats the country confronts and may be more open than his predecessor to the growing evidence that religious freedom is critical for combating religion-related terrorism, maintaining political and social stability, and supporting economic growth.”

SOUTH SUDAN: Actor George Clooney and The Sentry co-founder John Prendergast have nailed it on the relationship between corruption and conflict, not only in Africa but elsewhere, too. As South Sudan’s leaders plundered at least $80 million under the fog of war, “Their fortunes are tucked away, safely outside of South Sudan’s borders, while a war they created rages on, making life hell for the rest of the country’s population,” the duo wrote.

BRITAIN: Snow and ice from Scotland through London have halted flights, closed schools, and created some late winter beauty and prizeworthy snowmen.

