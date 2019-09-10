Developers of lithium-ion batteries win Nobel

A German-born engineering professor at the University of Texas became the oldest person ever to win a Nobel Prize at age 97 on Wednesday. John B. Goodenough shares the prize for chemistry with British-American chemistry professor M. Stanley Wittingham, 77, and Japanese scientist Akira Yoshino, 71.

What did the trio accomplish? Each made a breakthrough that laid the foundation for the portable and rechargeable lithium-ion battery, used today in technology ranging from mobile phones to cars. Wittingham harnessed lithium’s tendency to give away electrons to develop a battery in the 1970s. Goodenough figured out how to double the capacity of the battery by the 1980s. And Yoshino introduced a petroleum material into the battery’s anode, opening the door to the lightweight, safe, durable, and rechargeable commercial battery that hit the market in 1991.

