Detroit remembers Aretha Franklin with epic funeral

An all-star slate of dignitaries and performers memorialized Aretha Franklin Friday at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. Early in the service, Faith Hill sang “What a Friend We Have in Jesus,” and Ariana Grande sang the Franklin hit “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” Former President Bill Clinton spoke and played Franklin’s song “Think” into the microphone from his iPhone. Friday afternoon’s scheduled speakers and performers included the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Tyler Perry, Cicely Tyson, Smokey Robinson, and Jennifer Hudson.