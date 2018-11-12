Desperate for peace in Afghanistan

The United States has asked for Pakistan’s help in bringing the war in Afghanistan to a diplomatic conclusion despite the Taliban’s almost daily attacks in the country. U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad met last week with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. Ahead of Khalilzad’s visit, President Donald Trump sent an official letter to Khan, seeking his support in finding an end to the war.

In a televised address, Khan said peace in Afghanistan is also in his country’s interest: “We will try our best to bring the Afghan Taliban to the negotiating table with America.” The United States and Afghanistan have long accused Pakistan of not cracking down on the Taliban, with its headquarters in southwestern Pakistan.

Khalilzad is on an 18-day trip to drum up support for the peace process from Uzbekistan, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and other allies. The United States and NATO hope to clinch an agreement with the Taliban ahead of the April 20 presidential election in Afghanistan, but analysts call it unlikely.

The Taliban, on its end, shows little desire for peace. It continues to stage regular attacks, mostly targeting Afghan security officials. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Oct. 30 said more than 1,000 members of Afghan security forces died or sustained injuries in August and September alone. The Taliban insurgency also has killed more than a dozen U.S. service members this year.

U.S. Marine Lt. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, nominated to command the forces in the Middle East, told the Senate Armed Forces Committee last week that the 17-year war is now at a stalemate and the Afghan forces still need U.S. help.

“If we left precipitously right now, I do not believe they would be able to successfully defend their country,” he said.

During a Nov. 28 United Nations conference in Geneva, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani laid out a roadmap of his plans for peace talks, including a 12-member negotiating team and a five-phase process that includes dialogue with regional and international actors.

The Taliban retorted that any meeting with the country’s officials is a “waste of time.” The group views the U.S.-backed government in Kabul as a dysfunctional Western puppet and has refused repeated offers to negotiate with it. The militants maintain they want the “occupying” U.S. and other Western forces out of the country, but it’s unclear what they can offer in return, especially since they won’t acknowledge the authority of the existing Afghan government.

“I think the U.S. and the West have backed themselves into a corner because they’ve talked about how desperate they are to reach an agreement right before the elections in April,” said Bill Roggio, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

Roggio called the timeline for the peace talks “highly unrealistic,” since both sides have yet to agree on the optimal outcome. “The U.S. can leave, or they continue fighting. Neither of them is an optimal solution,” he said.

At a Wednesday meeting, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also reaffirmed NATO’s commitment to stay the course and said the increased violence could be a positive sign. “Sometimes there is an uptick, an increase in violence because different parties try to gain the best possible position at the negotiating table,” he said. “So it may actually become worse before it becomes better.”