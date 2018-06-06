Design even in an orange peel

Earth’s self-destructive tendencies
Climate change alarmists insist human activity produces greenhouse gas emissions that will result in catastrophic global warming. But scientific studies continue to show natural events, unrelated to human activity, contribute far more to these emissions than previously thought. Scientists released two such studies this month.
In one study, published in Science Advances, researchers looked at the movement of Earth’s tectonic plates, which causes a build-up of the powerful greenhouse gas methane in sediment on the ocean’s floor. The gas can form into mud volcanoes, and the researchers drilled 200 meters into one near Japan to collect samples.
Until now, scientists did not clearly understand the role of mud volcanoes in the global methane cycle. Experts previously thought only geodynamic processes produced the methane present in a volcano’s sediment. But to the researchers’ surprise, their sample analysis showed mud volcanoes harbor highly active microorganisms that produce a much larger amount of methane. The researchers concluded these geologic entities may contribute much more to global carbon cycling than formerly understood. If these findings hold true for other mud volcanoes, “then the global models on the origin of atmospheric methane need to be rethought,” they wrote.
In a second study, researchers at James Cook University in Townsville, Australia, discovered that dry river beds contribute far more carbon emissions than scientists suspected. The researchers studied 212 dry river beds on every continent on Earth. They found the substantial amount of plant litter that accumulates in them breaks down rapidly when the river begins to flow again, causing high carbon dioxide emissions. —J.B.