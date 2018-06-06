Design even in an orange peel

God designed oranges with the tantalizing ability to explode a burst of aroma whenever someone peels them. Now researchers at the University of Central Florida have discovered how the fruit expels jets of fragrant oil into the air.

According to Andrew Dickerson, a fluid dynamics researcher and the study’s lead author, nature provides the best inspiration for tackling real-world problems.

“We study natural systems to mathematically characterize how creation works,” he said in a statement. Dickerson, who believes in evolution and the Big Bang theory, told me that there “is a divine hand in what we see.”

Scientists already knew that beneath the orange’s hard protective outer skin lies a white spongy layer that contains small pockets of oil.

“Children have been squirting each other in the face with these things for probably hundreds of years, and it is certainly a common experience to see a little bit of mist when you peel a citrus fruit,” Dickerson said. But until now, no one understood how the orange peel’s design could create the build-up of pressure and then the immediate release that erupts into streams of oil shooting from the fruit.

In the study, published in the Proceedings from the National Academy of Sciences, Dickerson and his team, for the first time, mathematically analyzed the orange peel’s construction and documented the size and speed of these oil jets. They discovered that when someone peels the fruit, or squeezes it hard enough, the spongy layer designed to absorb impact compresses, causing the reservoirs of aromatic oil to burst through pores in the rind and propel jets of oil into the air at speeds up to 45 mph. Over a distance of 1 milimeter, these powerful little streams achieve G-Force accelerations equivalent to about 1,000 times that which astronauts experience at launch. A video published on Quartz captures this process.

Dickerson hopes his discovery will inspire the development of new, less costly airborne medications like asthma inhalers or materials that can send a visual warning when they reach maximum stress, such as in bending or twisting.

“Imagine a self-diagnosing bridge,” he said. “It would have an orange-like skin layer and when it was approaching material failure, it could give a preventative warning, a color change perhaps.”