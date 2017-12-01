Derailed train sped around curve at 80 mph

The high-speed Amtrak train that derailed just south of Seattle on Monday on its inaugural run traveled 80 mph around a curve rated for just 30 mph. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed the speed late Monday, saying a data recorder in the rear engine clocked the train. But they cautioned it’s too soon to say why the train did not slow down as it careened around the curve. Three people died in the derailment, half the number officials initially said had perished. Rescue crews transported more than 70 others to area hospitals, including 10 with serious injuries. The train, traveling from Seattle to Portland, had 80 passengers and 5 crew members on board. The engineer survived, and investigators plan to interview him and other crew members soon to try to figure out what happened.